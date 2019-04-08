× Pedestrian Hit and Killed by Vehicle at East Mixmaster

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – A person was hit and killed by a vehicle at the east mixmaster, shortly after noon Monday.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on the inside shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-235, where it crosses over I-80. That’s where a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

Officials are not sure why the person was on the shoulder but say the person has died. Their name has not been released.

Investigators are interviewing a witness on the scene.

Traffic in the area is slow, as emergency crews have blocked off some of the lanes of traffic.

We’ll bring you more information as it is released by authorities.