Police Make Arrest in Connection to Homicide of 18-Year-Old Woman

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police announced an arrest Monday made in connection to the death of an 18-year-old woman.

Police charged 17-year-old Eliazar Montoya Gama of Des Moines with one count of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery.

The arrest was made in the connection to the homicide of 18-year-old Sakira Kezia Tamara Bonner.

Police said the investigation identified Gama as a person of interested, and he was later located by Des Moines police. West Des Moines detectives interviewed Gama and filed the charges.

Friday night, police got a call around 11:42 p.m. from someone driving through the area of S. 64th Street and Coachlight Drive in West Des Moines and found Bonner in the middle of the road. She was transported by ambulance to a hospital where she later died.

Gama is currently being held at the Dallas County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.