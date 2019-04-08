× Police: Stolen Vehicle Led to Serious Accident Near Drake University

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are on the scene of a serious accident Monday afternoon at the intersection of 31st Street and University Avenue.

Police say they were trying to pull over a stolen vehicle when the driver took off, ran a red light and was hit by a oncoming truck.

One person was partially ejected from the car. That person’s injuries are being called serious. Two others in the car suffered minor injuries.

Police describe all three as “youngsters.”