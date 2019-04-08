UnityPoint Opens LGBTQ Clinic in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- UnityPoint is opening a brand new LGBTQ Clinic on Tuesday. It is the first clinic of its kind in central Iowa.

“I think this offers the ability for patients who maybe haven’t been as comfortable coming to a traditional clinic space and really maybe have been discriminated against in the past and now they are coming to a clinic that they know is fully safe zone trained. So it’s truly providing a safe space for those patients who really need it within our community,” Dr. Amy Bingaman said.

The clinic is located on the second floor of the John Stoddard Cancer Center and is open by appointment from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month.

All of the staff in the clinic is safe zone trained by One Iowa.

“So of course in addition to LGBTQ 101 and talking about intersecting identities, we also made sure to walk the staff through a variety of different scenarios so they would know how to respond to real life things that might happen inside of the clinic,” One Iowa Program Coordinator Max Mowitz said.

The LGBTQ Clinic provides a non-judgmental space and includes a pediatrician, pharmacist, OB/GYN, internal medicine providers and a social worker.

Members of the LGBTQ community say this is a huge step for health care in Des Moines.

“There’s so much room to grow and I think as more and more LGBTQ people know about a resource like this, they are more likely to go and access that healthcare, too. They’re more likely to be out. They're more likely to stay in Des Moines and Iowa and find jobs here and raise families here, so it’s really wonderful,” Mowitz said.

Appointments can be made online or by calling (515) 241-7397.