All-Inclusive Recreation Park Planned for Waukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE, Iowa –A new park is headed to Dallas County, and it will be a place for people of all abilities to play.

Miah Renken, 6, loves to swing in her backyard. She's excited to have a new place to play with her friends. "I like playing with my friends and my parents,” she said.

The Waukee Betterment Foundation is planning an All-Inclusive Recreation Project. Mom Michelle Renken said, "The amazing thing about this park is it removes all barriers from anybody handicapped, of all ages."

It will feature a Miracle League ball field and an accessible playground with a soft surface. "Whether you are in a wheelchair, or whether things are a little harder for you. It allows you to play and be right there with your friends," said Renken.

It will also have an ADA accessible fishing pier. "This is going to be a 14-acre lake out here, so people are going to be able to go canoeing, kayaking and get out onto the water. They'll be fishing out here," Todd McDonald with the Waukee Betterment Foundation said as he showed plans for the project.

It is planned to be built on land north of Hickman Road next to where crews have already started building Waukee’s second high school.

"The goal is to have this open in the spring of ‘22. The high school, Waukee High School, will be opening in fall of 2021. This will follow in 2022," said McDonald.

The Waukee Betterment Foundation has already raised about half the money for the $5.6 million project. McDonald, said, "When you look at some of the things we're going to be doing, they're going to be really neat projects that's going to draw people, not only from central Iowa, but I think it's going to draw people from across the state."

Renken added, "That's going to bring so much enjoyment. It's going to let them be free. It's going to let them just be a kid."

The Waukee Betterment Foundation will host “Playing for a Miracle” on Saturday, April 13. The free open house will give people an idea of what the all-inclusive recreation project will include. It's Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Sportsplex West, which is located at 890 SE Olson Drive in Waukee.