DES MOINES - Decent weather gave the Iowa Cubs a good crowd for their home opener Tuesday night. 8,400 fans came through the gates to get a glimpse of the 2019 ICubs.

Ian Happ went 2-4 with an RBI in the loss.

Iowa lost to New Orleans 4-3, to fall to 4-2 on the year.

Same 2 teams Wednesday night.