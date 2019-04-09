× CNA Charged with Dependent Adult Abuse After Incident at Ankeny Care Facility

ANKENY, Iowa – A CNA was arrested Monday on a felony charge of dependent adult abuse in connection with a serious injury suffered by a resident at an Ankeny care facility back in November.

According to online court records, 20-year-old Megan Graham of Polk City was working as a CNA at a care facility at 410 NW Ash Drive when the incident took place on November 27, 2018. Sunny View Care Center is located at that address.

The criminal complaint in the case says Graham “placed a resident on the toilet and then left the resident on the toilet and went on break.” The resident’s care plan specifically noted they were not to be left alone on the toilet. Because Graham didn’t return to help, the complaint says the resident tried getting up herself and fell and broke her hip.

Graham was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon and has since been released after posting bond. She is scheduled to be in court next on April 17th for a bond review hearing.