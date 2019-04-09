Des Moines Police Looking for Missing 82-Year-Old Woman

Carolyn Hockensmith (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 82-year-old woman.

Carolyn Hockensmith was last seen in the 2800 block of E. 16th Street at approximately 4 p.m.

She is believed to be driving her red-colored 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Iowa license plate ANU 611. Police do not know of any possible destination.

She is described as a white female standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and with hazel-colored eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information of her location call 911.

