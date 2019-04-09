× Former DHS Social Worker Charged For Allegedly Lying Under Oath in Child Custody Case

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa — A former Department of Human Services social worker is facing three perjury charges for allegedly lying under oath about a child custody case she was involved in.

According to online court documents, Chelsie Gray was a case manager for four children in Cerro Gordo County in 2017 and early 2018. As a judge was considering where the children should be placed, Gray reportedly testified that she had discussed the children’s case with their teachers and had visited them in a foster home. However she later admitted she had not met with teachers or visited the home but had emailed the children’s foster parents. She also testified in court that the children should not be removed from their home, but at the same time she was allegedly working to find a foster family.

The four children were removed from their home in March 2018.

Perjury Count One Affidavit

Perjury Count Two Affidavit

Perfjury County Three Affidavit