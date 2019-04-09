I-Cub Fans Experience New Party Deck at Principal Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Cubs play their first home game of 2019 on Tuesday.

The I-Cubs play the New Orleans Baby Cakes at 6:38 p.m. at Principal Park.

During the off-season the organization replaced the flooring at the party deck, under the scoreboard.

Director of Media Relations Shelby Cravens said, "The party deck, it has always existed but it has got a face lift. New flooring out there in right field."

Cravens said the fans will experience new colored lights during the night games this season.

The first 500 fans will receive a "2019 bottle opener" at Tuesday's game.

People will also get the chance to see Ian Happ and Carl Edwards Jr. at the home opener. Cravens said, "Both of those players are expected to go up fairly quickly, so you're definitely going to want to come early to an Iowa Cubs game to watch those two."

Cravens said people who ride their bikes to the games this year will receive $5 general admission tickets.

