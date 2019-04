Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While announcing his new partnership with Hy-Vee, NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes stopped in Des Moines for the Exercising Your Character event at Hy-Vee Hall. Thousands of kids attended, and Mahomes was a big hit.

Mahomes spent the previous few days cheering his alma mater, Texas Tech, at the Final Four. He's a busy guy, but Mahomes says he never stops thinking about football, and his goal of leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl.