Second Murder Charge Filed in West Des Moines Shooting

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A second arrest has been made in the murder of 18-year-old Sakira Bonner, who died after being shot last Friday night.

Twenty-year-old Johndarius Lewis, of Des Moines, was booked into the Dallas County Jail at 12:00 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with first degree murder and first degree robbery.

Police say he and 17-year-old Eliazar Gama killed Bonner. She was found in the area of S. 64th Street and Coachlight Drive on April 5th, lying in the road. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

A criminal complaint for Gama claims the shooting arose from a drug deal. Gama picked up Bonner at the Holiday Inn at 6075 Mills Civic Parkway because he said she wanted to buy marijuana. Bonner was assaulted, robbed, and shot once she was inside the vehicle. The complaint says Gama left Bonner in the middle of the street in the 6200 block of Coachlight Drive. She died in an ambulance while being transported to the hospital. The complaint says Gama admitted to assaulting and shooting Bonner.

Gama was arrested Monday and is charged with first degree murder and first degree robbery.

Lewis and Gama are both being held in the Dallas County Jail.