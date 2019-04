Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa's Megan Gustafson and Iowa State's Bridget Carleton were both selected in the 2nd round of the WNBA Draft. The WNBA has 12 teams.

Gustafson went 17th to Dallas, Carleton 21st to Connecticut.

Gustafson was the National Player of the Year; Carleton the Big 12 Player of the Year.

Channel 13's Mark Freund spoke to Carleton and her ISU coach, Bill Fennelly, in Ames.

Video of Gustafson and her college coach, Lisa Bluder, courtesy of Hawkeye Sports.