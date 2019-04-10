× Massage Therapist Arrested Charged With Sexual Assault

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa– On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Detectives with the Windsor Heights Police Department arrested Kevin Jon Thoren, a 64-year-old resident of Ankeny, in connection with a warrant issued through Polk County for sexual abuse.

The arrest of Mr. Thoren is the culmination of an investigation starting in February of 2019.

Mr. Thoren was reported to have inappropriately touched an adult female in November of 2018 at a space rented by Mr. Thoren.

The incident occurred in the 6600 block of University Avenue and the victim reported Mr. Thoren inappropriately touched her during an appointment.

During the investigation, Detectives learned Mr. Thoren surrendered a massage therapy license to the Iowa Board of Massage Therapy in 2018 following similar complaints in 2017. Mr.

Thoren was booked into the Polk County Jail on the warrant related to charges of sexual abuse.

If anyone has information related to the case, or feels they were a victim of similar behavior, we encourage them to call the Windsor Heights Police Department at (515) 277-4453.