Two More Teenagers Charged in Connection to Murder of Sakira Bonner

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Two more teenagers have been charged in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Sakira Bonner.

Her body was found in the 6400 block of Coachlight Drive just before midnight on Friday, April 5th.

On Wednesday West Des Moines Police announced 16-year old D’Taveon Gully of Fort Dodge has been arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery. On Tuesday two others, 20-year-old Johndarius Lewis and Eliazar Gama, were both arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and First Degree Robbery as well.

Police say Bonner was assaulted, shot and killed during a drug deal.

A 15-year-old boy from Des Moines has also been arrested in connection to the attack on Bonner. That suspect’s name and charges are not being released.