World Pork Expo in Des Moines Canceled Over Foreign African Swine Flu Concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Pork Producers Council is canceling the 2019 World Pork Expo in Des Moines as swine flu spreads in Africa and Asia.

The NPPC announced on Wednesday morning that the Expo planned at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in June won’t go on “out of an abundance of caution.”

NPPC President David Herring announced the cancelation in a press release: