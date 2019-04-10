World Pork Expo in Des Moines Canceled Over Foreign African Swine Flu Concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — The National Pork Producers Council is canceling the 2019 World Pork Expo in Des Moines as swine flu spreads in Africa and Asia.
The NPPC announced on Wednesday morning that the Expo planned at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in June won’t go on “out of an abundance of caution.”
NPPC President David Herring announced the cancelation in a press release:
“While an evaluation by veterinarians and other third-party experts concluded negligible risk associated with holding the event, we have decided to exercise extreme caution. The health of the U.S. swine herd is paramount; the livelihoods of our producers depend on it. Prevention is our only defense against ASF and NPPC will continue to do all it can to prevent its spread to the United States.”