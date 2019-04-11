× ACLU Celebrates 100 Years with Immersive Exhibit

DES MOINES, Iowa – The American Civil Liberties Union is celebrating 100 years with an interactive traveling tour.

ACLU 100 Years travels to 15 cities across the country, with Des Moines being the first in the Midwest.

The exhibit focuses on educating the public when it comes to mass incarceration, voting rights, and immigration.

ACLU Iowa Community Engagement Associate Kylie Gottschalk said, “There will be portraits of ACLU clients that the national office has helped and put on some headphones and hear firsthand the experience of each person. How their story relates to civil rights and civil liberties.”

The traveling exhibit is made out of storage bins. People can walk through the exhibit and learn about different issues the organization represents.

Gottschalk said the organization wants to make sure the exhibit feels as local as possible, so they included local artists.

“We’ve reached out and included artists, musicians and dance groups that are part of this community. [They] may have connection to these issues, whether they are in their personal lives or as a group. They care about civil rights and civil liberties,” Gottschalk said.

People featured include:

Movement 515

Son Peruchos Latin Fusion Band

Jennifer Leatherby

Emmett Phillips

Leadee & The Positives

Nuestra Danza sin Fronteras (Our Dance Without Borders)

Portrait Studio

Raygun

In addition to local entertainment, people can enjoy cuisine from local food trucks.

The exhibit is Thursday April 11th and Friday April 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

It is in the courtyard behind the Des Moines Social Club at 900 Mulberry Street, Des Moines.

The event is free and open to the public.