DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's a fan-powered world tour that puts a spin on the game of basketball. The Harlem Globetrotters are back in Des Moines on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Arena. Tickets are between $18 and $27, click here to buy tickets online.

Harlem Globetrotter Jet Rivers challenged Channel 13's Maria Lisignoli to a game of pig and taught her some cool tricks with the basketball.