I-Cubs Have Bubbly Beer-Tender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- On a cold, windy day at Principal Park, Some beer vendors close early.

But not Iowa Craft Beer.

"I don't shut down, because people love their craft beer."

Tracie Feight is the beer-tender behind the taps. 32 taps, to be exact.

"I have a guy who was just here 20 minutes ago, he was from Milwaukee, and he was like 'we don`t have this option at the Brewers stadium,'" said Feight. "He was like 'This is awesome, and it's all local.' I'm like 'Everything's from Iowa.'"

Tracie knows her stuff. A soft side for suds, and a people person.

"She's a blast," said concession manager Jeremy Armison. "She's great with the customers, she knows her craft beer. She knows regulars by their name, they know her by name."

"I have a full time job, and I just love this job, because I get to see all the different people, all the different personalities, and all the different beers they like to drink," said Feight. "People will come up and they'll be like, 'Hey, I like to drink this, what do you suggest?'"

She's just the person to ask.

"I love beer," said Feight. "It was perfect for me because I love going out and tasting all the different beer they have out there. I've been here seven years, and now I go to Cubs games. I love baseball."

A baseball brain, and a background in beer. Tracie's right for the job.