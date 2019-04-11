× Johnston Daycare Provider Charged with Child Endangerment Causing Death

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A Johnston woman who is already facing charges for allegedly stealing money from a dependent adult is now facing charges related to the death of a child in her care at an unregistered daycare center.

Trina Mazza was charged with one count of Child Endangerment Causing Death during a court hearing on Thursday. A child died after being found unresponsive at Mazza’s home in February. The death lead to an investigation of Mazza and her husband, Michael Mazza, that resulted in charges related to allegedly stealing $163,000 from Michael Mazza’s mother.

The investigation also revealed that Mazza was running an unlicensed daycare from her home that was caring for more than seven children in violation of state law.