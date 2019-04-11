× Progress Being Made on Flood-Damaged Roads, But Months of Repairs Remain

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Iowa and Nebraska transportation officials say they are making progress on re-opening flood-damaged roads, but it will still be months before things are back to normal.

Thursday morning the heads of the Departments of Transportation in Iowa and Nebraska released updates on the work being done to re-open roads on both sides of the river.

“It’s been fantastic the amount of support we have been getting from community members and leaders and the public and its inspiring to know that you have our back and as we go forward you are supporting us and you are showing the patience we need as we try to make these things happen,” said Mark Lowe, Director of the Iowa DOT.

Twelve bridges remain closed along the Missouri River and even more levees are in need of repair.

Iowa and Nebraska leaders say they are in touch with federal officials about the levee repairs, but they are focused on what they can control.

They say more miles of highways are being opened every day, but it could be late summer before some areas re-open.

They say the focus has to be on the highest traffic roads first, like interstates, then rural highways.