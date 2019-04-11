Weather Alerts

West Des Moines Police Looking for Two Suspects in ATM Skimmer Investigation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Police say at least 34 have reportedly fallen victim to a card-skimming device installed at a West Des Moines bank last week.

It happened on April 5th at the Veridian Credit Union at 1901 EP True.  Police believe a skimming device was placed on an ATM that morning and then removed in the evening.  A camera on the ATM captured images of two men police believe set and recovered the device.  The men stole an estimated $26,000 from victims.

If you recognize either of them you are asked to call the West Des Moines Police tipline at (515) 222-3399.

 

