Ankeny Police Seek Help Identifying Subject Involved in Theft from Church

ANKENY, Iowa – Ankeny Police are asking the public for help to identify an individual they say was involved in a theft at a local church.

Police posted photos of the suspected thief to the department’s Facebook page Friday. They say the theft took place Thursday but did not name the church where it occurred.

The thief wad driving an older model, possibly 1986 to 1991, Buick LeSabre when he left the scene.

If you have any information about the theft or know who the person pictured is, contact Dt. Wilson at 515-289-5266 or jwilson@ankenyiowa.gov and reference case #19-001989.