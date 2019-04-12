Emergency Lets Livestock Graze Conservation Acres

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa's Farm Service Agency (FSA) says farmers may be able to use Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres to graze livestock.

The emergency grazing use is approved through May 14 because of extreme weather, flooding, snowmelt and mud.

Participation is limited to livestock producers who lost pasture or fences and who request approval from their local FSA office. CRP participants can also allow others to use their acres but the livestock owners will still have to complete paperwork.

There will be no reduction in rental payments for CRP for grazing if used under this emergency.