'Griff Gives Back' Pet Food Drive Underway

DES MOINES, Iowa — The metro’s most famous dog is accepting a huge donation to help keep his fellow four-legged friends fed.

Bone-A-Patreat, a pet health food store in Des Moines, donated 1,400 pounds of dog and cat food to Drake University’s live bulldog mascot, Griff, Friday.

The food is part of the “Griff Gives Back” food drive.

Last year 8,000 pounds of food were donated.

Friday’s donation brings the total to nearly 10,000 pounds.

The school is hoping to collect more than 12,000 pounds of pet food before May 1st.

Donations of pet food can be brought to the Beautiful Bulldog contest on April 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the Knapp Center and you can also order from Griff’s Amazon wish list and have the food sent directly to campus.