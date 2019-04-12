Investigators Working to Determine Cause of Apartment Fire in Grimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIMES, Iowa -- Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an apartment fire in Grimes.

An apartment on the lower level of a building on 401 SE Main Street caught fire Friday afternoon. The person living in the apartment wasn't home at the time, and everyone else in the building made it out safely.

The building owner says thankfully the damage was minimal.

“The fire department contained it to just that one apartment and a little smoke maybe up into the second story a little bit but not much,” said building owner Larry Madole.

Other than the apartment where the fire started, all residents were allowed to return.