Johnston Police Find One Person Injured After Investigating Report of Shooting

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Johnston police are investigating the possible shooting of a man that was left in parking lot.

Officers were called to the Chapel Ridge apartments just after 1 p.m. Friday. They found a man that says he was shot in the neck. Paramedics took him to the hospital. There is no word yet on his condition, but he was talking with police at the scene.

"The reporting party saw a car pull up at a relatively quick speed, appear to pull something out of the car and then leave at a quick speed. The individual thought, 'that seems suspicious. I'm going to go see what they pulled out of their car.' When he drove up, he saw that it was an individual that was lying there," said Lynn Aswegan of the Johnston Police Department.

Police do not know where the incident started. They are talking to the victim and interviewing people in the area.

So far, no suspects have been identified. Police say it appears to be an isolated event with no ongoing threat to the community.