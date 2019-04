× Man Arrested After Vehicle Vandalism on Des Moines’ East Side

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is facing charges in a string of vehicle vandalism on the east side of Des Moines.

Des Moines police were called to the area of Capitol Avenue and East 27th Street shortly after 2 p.m. Friday.

Officers say several vehicles were broken into.

An adult male suspect is in custody. There is no word yet on what charges are being filed.