Special Olympics Iowa’s Unified Sports Day Promotes Inclusion Among Metro Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Hundreds of students from schools across the metro got together for a day of friendly competition.

Special Olympics Iowa hosted its second annual Unified Sports Day at Drake University Friday. The event brought together 300 students of all abilities from ten Des Moines middle and high schools to promote social inclusion. Students with and without intellectual disabilities were paired up to play basketball, golf, volleyball and more.

Organizers say they are working to make this event even bigger in the future.

"Eventually we're spreading this out to all schools in DMPS. Once our kids get ahold of this, it's growing and growing and growing in ways that we wouldn't have expected or couldn't have planned for because our kids are leading it and our kids really are the inclusion revolution we call it,” said Becky Curry, director of student services for Des Moines Public Schools.

The first elementary Unified Sports Day is scheduled for April 23.