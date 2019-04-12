× Spring Clean-Up Ahead for Many Metro Communities

JOHNSTON, Iowa – Des Moines’ metro communities are preparing for spring clean up.

The city of Johnston expects to collect from around 8,000 households Monday April 15th and Tuesday April 16th .

Items allowed to be placed on the curb include: box springs, books, mattresses, chairs, TVs, doors, old dishes, tables, couches and computer monitors.

Johnston Public Works Superintendent Brian Wilson said smaller items must be placed in bags or boxes when on the curb, and to keep size in mind.

“We definetly want to have something that two people can safely pick up and handle. So, if it’s too heavy we don’t want to injure the people that are working with it,” Wilson said.

Items the city will not accept include appliances, dirt, sod, printers, yard waste, windows, broken glass, concrete, landscape material, logs and limbs, railroad ties, batteries, drywall, fences, paint and tires.

Wilson said Johnston residents can bring tree branches in to the Public Works facility on April 18th through the 20th to be recycled.

“You can bring in up to 18 inches in diameter tree branches. We do not accept grass clippings or leaves. We will chip those up and make them into mulch and then that mulch will be available to the residents down at Terra Lake,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the mulch is free for Johnston residents to collect and use. In addition, people can bring tires off the rim but it is limit to four per household.

In 2018, Metro Waste Authority collected around 72 tons during Johnston’s two-day spring clean-up.

Wilson said if your waste is not picked up by the April 17th to call public works at 515-278-0822.

Metro Waste Authority has a full list of dates for each metro city’s spring clean-up for 2019. It also includes Des Moines’ SCRUB events, which let residents know where to drop off items and is broken down by neighborhood.

Johnston’s Public Works is located at 6400 NW Beaver Drive, Johnston.