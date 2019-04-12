Taylor and Danielle Morris Receive Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Friday, Taylor and Danielle Morris received the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award.

Taylor was wounded in combat while serving in the U.S. Navy in Afghanistan in 2012.

“Unfortunately I stepped on and IED. It was like a homemade landmine and it was something that our detectors weren’t tuned into yet. That's kind of just unfortunately how you find the new things out there is you have accidents like that. So I stepped on that and it exploded and I lost parts of all four limbs," Taylor said.

When Taylor returned to the United States, his now wife, Danielle, flew to Maryland to help him through the recovery process.

She said for her it was a no-brainer, and the three days she wasn't by his side was the hardest part.

Drake University President Marty Martin said their story is one of resilience and triumph and they are a wonderful example of determination.

Danielle said they are humbled and honored to receive the award.

“We just took this huge curveball that life threw at us and we just took it step by step and so it is humbling to receive an award like this and to be honored and named among all the past recipients when really we feel like we were just doing the best that we could with the curveball that was thrown at us,” Danielle said.

Taylor and Danielle said they are happy to finally be back in Iowa close to family and friends.