Today in Iowa Pickleball Battle: Team Tall vs. Team Small

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The ladies of Today in Iowa went to Smash Park in West Des Moines to try their hand at an unfamiliar sport — pickleball.

The game is a cross between ping pong and badminton. Once they got the hang of it — things got pretty competitive. Check out Team Tall, Jodi Long and Maria Lisignoli, take on Team Small, Jeriann Ritter and Christina Salonikas!

April is National Pickleball Month so celebrate with Smash Park by coming to their Local Celebrity Paddle Battle.

See your favorite local media personalities including our own Sonya Heitshusen, Jodi Long, and Jannay Towne. All the action starts Sunday at 10:00 a.m.