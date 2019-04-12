Vice President Mike Pence Visit to Iowa Will Lobby Congress For Flood Aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa- Vice President Mike Pence toured the flooded region around Council Bluffs, and Mills County on Friday by helicopter. He also visited a farm which had seen the worst flooding ever.

The Vice President visited Dennis Lincoln’s Ridgeview Farm southwest of Pacific Junction. Roads leading to the farm were basically closed, but were cleaned up enough to allow the Vice President access.

The Vice President said the damages from this flood are in excess of 1.6 billion dollars. He said funds to help midwest flood victims were added to a disaster assistance bill considered on April 1st.

“Unfortunately it was blocked by Democrats in the United States Senate. Hopefully today by coming here today and telling the story again, of not what happened in Iowa, what is still happening in Iowa, we’ll see people set politics aside and come together, and give Iowa, Nebraska, the Midwest and all the states across this country the disaster assistance that you deserve.”

“You see the disaster and you can’t help but feel for the people that have been hurt,” said Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican from Iowa. “The Federal Government for decades even before I went to Congress has been an insurer of last resort.”

Farm owner Dennis Lincoln said the Vice President was personable and interested in their situation.

“We talked about the flood of 1952, which was the worst flood we’d ever had before, this was a lot worse than that,” said Lincoln. “He said he would go back to Washington to try to do something to hep us.”