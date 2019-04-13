Blue Oval Invitational Serves as Tune-Up for Drake Relays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES -- Saturday's Blue Oval Invitational served as a tune-up for the Drake Relays in a few weeks, which goes off from April 24-27. Saturday saw 50s and sunshine at Drake Stadium. Our highlights include blazing Indian Hills freshman Kenny Bednarek, who ran a 10.22 in the 100 meter dash. Bednarek is one of the top sprinters in the world.