× Glenwood Boil Advisory Lifted, Water Safe to Consume

GLENWOOD, Iowa — The boil advisory in place for Glenwood has now been lifted and water is safe to drink again, announced the Iowa DNR Saturday.

The boil advisory had been in place for nearly the past month after flooding shut down the water treatment plant.

The Iowa DNR worked alongside Glenwood city officials and the Iowa Rural Water Association to collect and analyze water in the city’s treatment system. According to the Iowa DNR, samples collected throughout the community and in all four schools indicate the water is safe to drink.

The Iowa DNR said the boil advisory still remains in effect for the Glenwood Resource Center, which will begin flushing its system on Monday. Officials will repeat the same process to determine when water is safe in this facility.