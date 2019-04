× Knoxville Police Investigating the Death of 15-Year-Old Boy

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Police in Knoxville are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Officers were called about an unresponsive teen just after 10 p.m. Friday night. When officers arrived, they found the boy’s body on the scene.

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined. Police have also not released where the teen was found.

The investigation is ongoing.