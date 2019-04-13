× Three Men Arrested in Connection to Stabbing, Robbery in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Three men are in custody in connection with a stabbing in Ames on Wednesday.

Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 1100 block of Grand Avenue for a report of a fight. When they arrived, no one was there. According to Ames police, 43-year-old, Ramiro Gonzales III later arrived by private vehicle to the Mary Greeley Medical Center with a stab wound.

Gonzales said he was assaulted by several men along Grand Avenue and then stabbed in the abdomen as he tried to get away. He was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Twenty-two-year-old Tyrrell Scheuermann of Story City is charged with first-degree robbery. Forty-five-year-old Gustaf Carlson of Ames is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree harassment. Twenty-two-year-old Jason Darland of Slater is charged with second-degree robbery.

Investigaton into the incident continues by the Ames Police Department.