Two Suspects Charged With Attempted Murder in Johnston Shooting

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Johnston police arrested two suspects who have been charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that left one man injured.

Police arrested 19-year-old Tyron Izaiah Cratty and 20-year-old Madalynn Marie Perez, both of Des Moines. They were taken into custody at 1:15 a.m. Saturday on material witness arrest warrants.

Cratty and Perez have both been charged with attempted murder, first-degree robbery, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent.

Johnston police responded to the 6000 block of Glen Circle at the Chapel Ridge apartment complex after they received a report of a person thrown from a vehicle shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his neck. He was treated for the injury at the scene before being transported to a local trauma center.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim and said he continues to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Johnston police do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, saying it was a targeted act of violence with all suspects now in custody.

The case remains under investigation.