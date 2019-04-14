Des Moines Police Investigating Homicide Sunday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- One person is dead from a homicide Sunday night, according to Des Moines police.

Around 8:39 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to multiple calls reporting gunfire in the 1700 block of East 12th Street.

Several minutes later, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at Mercy Hospital. Staff reported a victim arrived by private vehicle to the hospital. Police say the victim has since died.

Police believe the victim at Mercy Hospital was shot in the 1700 block of East 12th Street.

The name of the victim has not been released.

This is the third homicide in Des Moines of 2019. Police detectives are investigating the incident.