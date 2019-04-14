Sears and Murph go back and forth on more topics including the Iowa Wild, Des Moines Bucs, Iowa Cubs and a bad decision Keith made on a trip to Minnesota.
FACEOFF: Wild, Bucs on to Postseason, ICubs Battle Weather
-
FACEOFF: Gustafson’s Great Year, Wigginton/THT Turn Pro, AAF Folds, Tough Times For Cubs and Iowa Wild
-
Wild Win, On to the Postseason
-
FACEOFF: In Depth Look at the Boys State Basketball Tournament
-
FACEOFF: Super Bowl LIII, Gladys Knight, Maroon 5, Commercials
-
FACEOFF: GV Wrestling Rolls, AAF to Des Moines? NFL Combine, Royce White to Fight, Bryce Harper
-
-
FACEOFF: DeVries, Prohm/McCaffery turnaround, Annett Wins, State Wrestling
-
FACEOFF: Drake on the Rise, Super Bowl LIII, Pro Bowl, MLB Hall of Fame
-
FACEOFF: ISU Basketball, Arch Madness, Hassel/Admire, Great Womens Players
-
Iowa Wild’s Mason Shaw a Farmer at Heart
-
FACEOFF: McCarney, McCaffery, Bison, and Norton
-
-
FACEOFF: Bohannon Goes After NCAA, Lard Gone, Fennelly Straying, No Spring Game
-
FACEOFF: Gavin Williams a Hawk and Maroon, Parky on Today, Chiefs in AFC Championship, More Cowbell
-
I THINK: Tyler Cook Turning Pro Makes Sense