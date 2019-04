Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANSON, Iowa -- A fire tore through the K.C. Nielsen John Deere dealership in Manson Sunday.

Firefighters from eight different departments were called in to assist the Manson Fire Department in battling the blaze.

Video from the scene showed flames roaring from the shop area, while black clouds of smoke could be seen from miles away.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.