Iowa Junior Tyler Cook is leaving school early to play professionally. Many question whether Cook can play in the NBA. John Sears tells us why he's leaving.
I THINK: Tyler Cook Turning Pro Makes Sense
-
Iowa’s Tyler Cook to Enter NBA Draft
-
Hawkeyes Shoot Down Illinois
-
Purdue Drops Hawkeyes to 0-3 in Big Ten
-
I THINK: Hawkeyes Win 22 Games, Make NCAA Tournament, but Are Fans Happy?
-
Iowa Routed by Michigan in Big Ten Tournament, Look Ahead to Big Dance
-
-
I THINK: Dolph/McCaffery Suspensions, Plus Hawkeyes and Cyclones Fading Fast
-
I THINK: Womens National Player of the Year is a No Brainer, Megan Gustafson
-
Murphy Sends Sears to Find Misfiled Game Video
-
I THINK: What are Reasonable Expectations for Hawkeye Basketball?
-
I THINK: Bluders Ballers Having a Dream Season
-
-
I THINK: Hawkeye Fans Expecting the Worse, Cyclones Rising
-
John Sears Attempts Bird Box Challenge While Hosting SoundOff
-
Hawkeyes Return to Tourney, Ready for Cincinnati