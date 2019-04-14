× Insiders April 14, 2019: Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg Talks Improving Rural Iowa, Gov. Reynolds on Failed Legislation, Presidential Candidate Tim Ryan

DES MOINES, Iowa — Housing, jobs, schools, high speed broadband and shrinking towns are major challenges for much of Iowa. Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg leads an effort to better lives in rural Iowa. He joins Insiders to talk about where progress is being made and where much work remains.

Gov. Kim Reynolds supported the effort known as Marsy's Law. It would amend the constitution with additional rights for survivors of violent crime. She also backed the push for a constitutional amendment to establish a process to automatically restore voting rights for felons. Lawmakers failed to pass both of those. Reynolds talked about the disappointment from neither of those getting passed.

Democratic presidential candidate Tim Ryan talked about how the country should better support workers who don't want a four-year college degree.

Rep. Abby Finkenauer had plenty of praise for both the Trump administration and Rep. Cindy Axne when talking about Iowa's recovery efforts from widespread flooding.

Gregg answers questions for the Quick Six.