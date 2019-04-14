× Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Ames Sunday afternoon.

At 4:44 p.m., police were called to a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle at the intersection of South Duff and South 2nd Street in Ames.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center and later died of their injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash will not be released until family is notified.

The crash is being investigated by the Ames Police Department and the Iowa State Patrol.