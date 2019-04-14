Neighbors Shaken After Shooting that Injured Three in Marshalltown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- A Marshalltown man is behind bars charged with shooting three people overnight.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Melody Lane on the city's south side.

"I was trying to go back to sleep and all of a sudden you hear this pop, pop, pop, pop," Kelly Schrafel said.

Schrafel heard gunfire erupting right outside her apartment’s front door.

“The man was out there on the ground moaning and you can hear him all the way down here screaming, and he was banging on the door," Schrafel said.

Schrafel heard one of three victims calling for help.

“I dialed the communications center and told them that I heard the gunfire," Schrafel said.

Witnesses led police to 22-year-old Trevion Hardin.

Police say Hardin fired the handgun. He is in custody charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder.

“We suspect it was over perceived disrespect, a verbal altercation that occurred at a house party," Police Chief Mike Tupper said.

Still, some residents aren’t at ease.

"I am scared still. Even though they say they have apprehended the gentleman, it still makes me a bit nervous," Kathy Levings said.

Some residents say added security will help calm those nerves.

“What if this person had gone into another building because none of these buildings lock, so anybody off the street can walk in," Levings said.

Levings is not alone in thinking this way.

“I kind of want to call the people and get them to lock these doors," Schrafel said.

The owner of the complex says he will investigate added security.

In the meantime, residents hope the victims will be OK.

Authorities haven't released the victims’ names but say they are all in critical condition in Des Moines hospitals.