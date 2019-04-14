One Person in Custody in Connection to Shooting in Marshalltown

April 14, 2019

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Police have arrested one person in connection to a shooting in Marshalltown Sunday morning that left three people injured.

Twenty-two-year-old Trevion Devante Hardin of Marshalltown has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of willful injury, three counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, three counts of reckless use of a firearm and one count of going armed with intent.

Public safety personnel responded to the 400 block of Melody Lane after a shooting was reported at this location around 3:48 a.m. Sunday.

Three adults with gunshot wounds were taken to Unity Point Hospital in Marshalltown. Two of these victims have since been transported to medical facilities in Des Moines.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting the Marshalltown Police Department with this investigation.

