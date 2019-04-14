Three Burlington Women Killed in Collision With Train

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES COUNTY, Iowa -- Three Burlington women are dead after the car they were riding in was struck by a train in southeast Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says 29-year-old Amber Curry, 27-year-old Laura Burch and 26-year-old Anna Smith were leaving a house on old Highway 34 just east of Danville around 11 a.m. Saturday when they were broadsided by a train at a crossing on a private driveway.

That collision caused the vehicle to roll and come to rest upright. Police say there were no control arms at the crossing.

The accident remains under investigation.