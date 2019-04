× Water Works CEO Bill Stowe Passes Away at 60

DES MOINES, Iowa — Bill Stowe, the CEO and general manager of Des Moines Water Works has died. He was 60 years old.

Stowe announced in March he was fighting an aggressive form of cancer.

He wrote that he planned to continue working as long as he was able, but he would be putting a greater emphasis on time with friends and family.

Stowe was the CEO of Water Works since 2012.  Before that he was the director of Des Moines Public Works.