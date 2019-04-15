× Iowa Sees First Case of Measles Since 2011

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Public Health has confirmed the first case of measles in the state since 2011.

The IDPH says testing at the State Hygienic Lab confirmed over the weekend that an individual from northeast Iowa is infected with measles.

The individual was not vaccinated and had recently returned from Israel, where transmission of the illness is occurring.

The IDPH says public health officials are following up with people who may have been exposed to the individual with measles and making sure they are vaccinated. They don’t believe there is a threat to the public.