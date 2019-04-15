Julián Castro Talks Education While Touring Central Campus in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro says America needs to get smarter, and a metro school is helping make that happen.

Castro, the former U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development, toured Des Moines' Central Campus Monday morning and met with students and teachers in their applied trades classes. Staff told Castro they are trying to impress on kids that pursuing a job in the trades can be just as profitable as attending a four-year school.

Castro said as president he wants to see more schools following the lead of Central Campus.

“We need to aim to be the smartest country in the world, and part of that is addressing the knowledge and the skills that people need for jobs today across the board. Part of what I've been calling for is making sure there are apprenticeship and job training opportunities for people that are accessible and affordable,” said Castro.